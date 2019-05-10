Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) Position Boosted by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,055 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In related news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $150,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 97,460 shares of company stock valued at $840,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $9.09 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) Position Boosted by World Asset Management Inc” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/caesars-entertainment-co-czr-position-boosted-by-world-asset-management-inc.html.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.