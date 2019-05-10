C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $4.26 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.88.

In other news, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $251,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $933,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,567. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $139.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $113.52 and a 1 year high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $508.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 23.64%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

