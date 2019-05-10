Byotrol (BYOT) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Byotrol (LON:BYOT) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Byotrol stock traded down GBX 0.11 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2.07 ($0.03). The company had a trading volume of 2,346,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,518. Byotrol has a 1-year low of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.80 ($0.06).

Byotrol Company Profile

Byotrol Plc develops, manufactures, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer uses in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It company operates through three segments: Professional, Consumer, and Pet. The company offers multi-pet surface disinfectants, advanced moisture shampoos, advanced moisture conditioning sprays, stain and odor removers, anti-viral hand foams, bathroom cleaners, antimicrobial hand sanitizers, antimicrobial sanitizing wipes, antimicrobial surface sanitizers, and color enhancing shampoos.

