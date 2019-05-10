BunnyCoin (BUN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.00

BunnyCoin (CURRENCY:BUN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. BunnyCoin has a total market capitalization of $164,778.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of BunnyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BunnyCoin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One BunnyCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000392 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002604 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BunnyCoin Profile

BUN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2014. BunnyCoin’s total supply is 103,036,607,564 coins. BunnyCoin’s official Twitter account is @Bunnycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BunnyCoin’s official website is bunnycoin.org

Buying and Selling BunnyCoin

BunnyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BunnyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BunnyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BunnyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

