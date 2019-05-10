Bunge Ltd (BG) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bunge were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Bunge by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bunge by 7,122.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,805,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,752,723 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Bunge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Bunge stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.91. Bunge Ltd has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $73.13.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/bunge-ltd-bg-shares-bought-by-kornitzer-capital-management-inc-ks.html.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.