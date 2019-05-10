BT Group (BTA) Increases Dividend to GBX 10.78 Per Share

BT Group (LON:BTA) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.78 ($0.14) per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from BT Group’s previous dividend of $4.62. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 280.91 ($3.67).

