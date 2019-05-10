Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $49.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

BIP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.50 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.69.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.88 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 4.24%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 93,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,943,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,702 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,684,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,124,000 after acquiring an additional 113,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

