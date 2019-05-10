Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Holdings Boosted by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 1.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 862.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 86.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 213.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,740. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $15.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

