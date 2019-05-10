Brokers Set Expectations for Denbury Resources Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Denbury Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Denbury Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.36.

Shares of Denbury Resources stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Denbury Resources has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Christian S. Kendall bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,751,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $12,891,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Denbury Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,680,373 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Denbury Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 61,830,605 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $383,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Denbury Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,830,605 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $383,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,664 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Denbury Resources by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,428,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.