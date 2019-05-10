Brokers Offer Predictions for GRIFOLS S A/S’s Q2 2019 Earnings (GRFS)

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for GRIFOLS S A/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. William Blair also issued estimates for GRIFOLS S A/S’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 13.33%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GRIFOLS S A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of GRFS opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.77. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $24.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 670.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,427,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813,901 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 12,283,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,525,000 after buying an additional 2,436,502 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,125,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,078,000 after buying an additional 453,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $57,748,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,618,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after buying an additional 418,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

