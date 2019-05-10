Brokers Offer Predictions for Evolus Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (EOLS)

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Evolus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Evolus’ FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get Evolus alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 14.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Evolus has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $665.56 million, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 5.01.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 317,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Evolus by 87.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 406,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 189,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evolus by 87.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 189,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evolus by 9,865.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 129,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 128,256 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. 19.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.