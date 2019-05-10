Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gulfport Energy Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $320.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.11 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPOR. BidaskClub raised Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Friday, January 18th. MKM Partners set a $9.00 price target on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

GPOR opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.87. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, CEO David M. Wood bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 360,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,534,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 126,888 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

