Brokerages Expect The Western Union Company (WU) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.48. The Western Union posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 225.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:WU remained flat at $$19.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,102,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,822. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 406,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 108,549 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in The Western Union by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 120,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 31,075 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in The Western Union by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 98,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 45,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

