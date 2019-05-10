Brokerages Expect Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Granite Construction posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The construction company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $619.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.46 million. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.03%. Granite Construction’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on GVA. MKM Partners raised their price target on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 6.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 47.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GVA traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $43.43. 262,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $60.11.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

