Brokerages Expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) to Post $0.27 EPS

Analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Boot Barn reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $196,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,980.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,838,000 after buying an additional 36,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 30.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,544,000 after buying an additional 425,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 30.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,814,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,544,000 after buying an additional 425,193 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 186,222 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 928,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after buying an additional 65,926 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.34. 639,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,917. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $836.27 million, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

