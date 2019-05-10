Brokerages Expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) to Post $0.27 EPS

Posted by on May 10th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Boot Barn reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $196,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,980.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,838,000 after buying an additional 36,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 30.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,544,000 after buying an additional 425,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 30.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,814,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,544,000 after buying an additional 425,193 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 186,222 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 928,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after buying an additional 65,926 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.34. 639,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,917. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $836.27 million, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.25.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.