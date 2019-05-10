Brokerages Anticipate Trustmark Corp (TRMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce sales of $152.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.90 million to $154.00 million. Trustmark posted sales of $155.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $608.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $611.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $623.95 million, with estimates ranging from $619.90 million to $628.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $149.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRMK shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

In other Trustmark news, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $35,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,432.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $85,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,319.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,741 shares of company stock valued at $418,531. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Trustmark in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 5.6% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 117.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 181,167 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Trustmark by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Trustmark by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 573,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

