Brokerages Anticipate TIER REIT Inc (TIER) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TIER REIT’s earnings. TIER REIT posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TIER REIT will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TIER REIT.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.49 million. TIER REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.30%.

TIER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TIER REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered TIER REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.26 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities lowered TIER REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TIER REIT from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.32.

Shares of TIER stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 584,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.04. TIER REIT has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $29.16.

In related news, CEO Scott W. Fordham sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $76,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Schelin Telisa Webb sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $848,902 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TIER REIT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in TIER REIT by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in TIER REIT by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in TIER REIT by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in TIER REIT by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

