Brokerages Anticipate Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce $2.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commscope’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the lowest is $2.74 billion. Commscope reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commscope will report full-year sales of $9.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.24 billion to $9.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.55 billion to $11.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Commscope had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

Shares of Commscope stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. 301,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. Commscope has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

In other news, SVP Peter U. Karlsson sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $147,479.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 280,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $6,614,176.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commscope in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Commscope in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commscope by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Commscope by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commscope by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

