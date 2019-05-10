Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $140.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.94. 213,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,032. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products are used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

