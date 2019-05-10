Britvic (BVIC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BVIC. Barclays assumed coverage on Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Britvic from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Britvic from GBX 990 ($12.94) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Britvic to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 888.45 ($11.61).

LON BVIC traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 908 ($11.86). 535,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,319. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 737 ($9.63) and a one year high of GBX 968.50 ($12.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

