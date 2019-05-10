Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,268 shares during the period. Celgene accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $45,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene alerts:

In related news, Director Ernest Mario bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CELG stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $97.07.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 106.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CELG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays cut shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.96.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/bridges-investment-management-inc-decreases-holdings-in-celgene-co-celg.html.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.