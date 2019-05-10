BP (BP) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 3.00

Media headlines about BP (NYSE:BP) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72. BP has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BP had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $66.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

BP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

