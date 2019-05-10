Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Acquires New Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $44,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $44,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $55,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $129,000. 57.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of ET opened at $14.88 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

