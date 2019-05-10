Boston Partners Increases Holdings in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Boston Partners raised its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,737,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,150,335 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in BB&T were worth $266,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in BB&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,877,586,000 after buying an additional 939,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BB&T by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,579,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,321,062,000 after buying an additional 4,086,502 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BB&T by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,568,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,112,000 after buying an additional 162,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BB&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,129,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,138,000 after buying an additional 181,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BB&T by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,220,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,655,000 after buying an additional 590,366 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BB&T alerts:

BBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of BB&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.39 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.49 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BB&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.49.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $118,043.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III bought 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 7,229 shares of company stock worth $366,432 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BBT opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. BB&T had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/boston-partners-increases-holdings-in-bbt-co-bbt.html.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.