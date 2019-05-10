Boston Partners Decreases Position in Vistra Energy Corp (VST)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,651,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776,181 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $199,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 191.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 407,300 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 21.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 91.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,801,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,971,000 after buying an additional 2,287,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,242.50 and a beta of 0.60. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 282.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie set a $33.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

