Boralex Inc. (BLX) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boralex in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.07.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$18.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.13. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$15.96 and a 52-week high of C$23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.00 million.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

