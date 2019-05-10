BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 3,009.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,639 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of TGE opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. Tallgrass Energy LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $197.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.40 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 17.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 166.93%.

In other Tallgrass Energy news, insider Gary J. Brauchle sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $177,178.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 284,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,847,915.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,973,906 shares of company stock worth $47,613,357 and sold 46,405,689 shares worth $488,446,299. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa-has-1-21-million-holdings-in-tallgrass-energy-lp-tge.html.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.