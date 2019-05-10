BMO Capital Markets Increases Hydro One (H) Price Target to C$23.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.
H has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Hydro One from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.55.
Shares of TSE:H traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.90. 496,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,199. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$18.57 and a 1 year high of C$21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion and a PE ratio of -146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
