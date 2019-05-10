BMO Capital Markets Increases Hydro One (H) Price Target to C$23.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

H has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Hydro One from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.55.

Shares of TSE:H traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.90. 496,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,199. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$18.57 and a 1 year high of C$21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion and a PE ratio of -146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

