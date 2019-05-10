Blucora (BCOR) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-2.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $595.5-608.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $599.09 million.Blucora also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.80-2.01 EPS.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57. Blucora has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.95 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.98%. Blucora’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blucora will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCOR. BidaskClub raised Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Blucora in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Blucora currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, insider Ann J. Bruder sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd C. Mackay sold 9,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $295,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,951 shares of company stock valued at $733,730. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

