Black Hills (BKH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BKH. Credit Suisse Group set a $72.00 target price on Black Hills and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Williams Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.71.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $74.25 on Monday. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. Black Hills had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

In related news, insider David R. Emery sold 2,143 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $150,310.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,306 shares in the company, valued at $14,400,162.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $540,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,247,966.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,360. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth about $40,552,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 967,914.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 454,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,429,000 after buying an additional 454,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,062,000 after buying an additional 398,122 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 7,346.6% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 403,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 398,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 244.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,321,000 after buying an additional 348,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

