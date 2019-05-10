Bitblocks (BBK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,041.00

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $35,920.00 and $1,041.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00058840 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018777 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002852 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00206818 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008402 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000091 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 162,575,170 coins and its circulating supply is 117,736,710 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

Bitblocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

