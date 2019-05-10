BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECH. BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $179.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CFO James Hippel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $7,107,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter worth about $1,262,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 51.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1,694.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TECH stock opened at $201.87 on Friday. BIO-TECHNE has a 1 year low of $132.75 and a 1 year high of $207.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.24.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.27. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $184.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

