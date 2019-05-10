Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $553.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.82 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 15.76%. Bio-Rad Laboratories updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE BIO traded down $3.44 on Friday, hitting $305.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,215. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $220.05 and a 52-week high of $345.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,080.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 237,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,354,000 after purchasing an additional 226,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,832,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,701,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

