Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,155.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $64.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

