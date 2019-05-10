BGC Partners (BGCP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.84

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 95961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $544.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.25 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. BGC Partners’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

In related news, Director Linda A. Bell sold 17,887 shares of BGC Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $101,955.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Man Group plc grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 729.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 175,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 154,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,126,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,651 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/bgc-partners-bgcp-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-4-84.html.

About BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.