The smoke hasn’t cleared yet, however, Beverly Hills is poised to become the first U.S. town to finish most cigarette sales.

The City Council at the world-renowned enclave of the rich and famous indicated that it is prepared to snuff out sales when it meets on May 21.

The proposal now comprises a loophole allowing cigarette-loving visitors to get smokes at resorts.

The city”has always taken the lead as it has come to restricting smoking,” Mayor John Mirisch explained. “Let’s try to be a light into the other towns if we could.”

Beverly Hills already restricts the purchase price of menthol cigarettes and tobacco products that are flavored and prohibits smoking in restaurants and hotel rooms.

Under the law, 24 tobacco-selling institutions — largely gas stations, grocery stores and convenience markets — might have to clear their shelves of cigars cigarettes and other tobacco products beginning in certain instances as early as next season.

Gas station owners resisted the measure at Tuesday’s hearing, saying that revenue would force them to lay employees off and it unfairly targets their companies. Some said they are considering legal action.

“I’ve already been doing this for 40 decades, and I will tell you the most important reason people pull into a petrol station is for gasoline and cigarettes,” explained John Pouldar, whose family has owned a popular Union 76 for decades.

He added, if they can’t get either, they’ll drive another mile to Los Angeles and get gasoline and smokes — and a bottle of soda, wine and chips. He estimated the tobacco ban would consume 30 percent of his enterprise away.

Public health advocates say they sympathize but retailers need to realize their business is shifting and it that the tobacco products that they sell harm and kill people.

“The prices are tremendous to the smokers themselves,” explained William McCarthy, a University of California, Los Angeles, professor of health policy and management who has spent 30 years studying the consequences of smoking and approaches to curtail it.

“Ninety-percent-plus of smokers try to stop sometime in their lifetime but countless fail to due to their addiction,” he explained.

Research indicates that convenient accessibility to tobacco makes it simpler for students to buy and create a smoking habit,” he informed the City Council during a public comment period that featured dozens of speakers also revealed the audience was evenly divided on the problem.

Some individuals accused the city of being hypocritical by allowing access to tobacco in cigar lounges and hotels.

“It’s obvious it’s no problem about saving people’s lives like they have been saying but only self-serving personal interests wanting to look like in the public eye that they’re doing a thing,” said Jaime Rojas of the National Association of Tobacco Outlets.

Gary Ross, chairman of the city’s health and security commission, defended the cigar clubs to get keeping smokers away from the streets in the city where people frequently complain they are inundated by clouds of blue smoke together Rodeo Drive and other glittery shopping roads lined with luxury stores such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany and Cartier.

A great deal of the smokers are now visitors from Asia and Europe, in which smoking is commonplace, said Cezar Diaz, that oversees the Sarah Pacini clothing shop. The smoke from people outside a restaurant next door occasionally gets so bad that he must close the door to keep it away in the clothing that were pricey, he explained.

Accommodating tourists was why council recommended there be that a concierge permitted to supply cigarettes to hotel guests, though they’d still need to smoke them out.

“Our hotels are the lifeblood of our area,” Vice Mayor Lester Friedman stated.