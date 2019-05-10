Berkshire Hathaway investors Fear of life

Countless Berkshire Hathaway shareholders return to Omaha observe the firm he built through investments and acquisitions and to learn from Warren Buffett.

However, with Charlie Munger that is 95-year-old and the 88-year-old Buffett directing the company it is hard for shareholders to not wonder how much longer the revered investors are going to be set up. Neither has any plans to retire.

Shareholder Stephen Teenois made the trip to Omaha after owning the inventory for several years since he wanted to go through the occasion with Buffett and Munger spending hours asking questions.

Teenois said he wants to”soak in what I can and find out from him.”

Buffett has stated that Berkshire has a succession plan in place for whenever it is required.