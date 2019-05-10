Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€54.00” Price Target for 1&1 Drillisch (DRI)

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €54.00 ($62.79) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €46.50 ($54.07) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €51.25 ($59.59).

ETR DRI opened at €31.22 ($36.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 13.59. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €30.86 ($35.88) and a one year high of €65.10 ($75.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

