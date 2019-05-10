Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,033,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,048,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,855,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.84.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $596,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $121.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $224.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $131.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

