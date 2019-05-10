Basf (BAS) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.60 ($87.91).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €65.52 ($76.19) on Monday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a fifty-two week high of €90.02 ($104.67). The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.37.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

