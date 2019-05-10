Barclays Cuts Glencore (GLEN) Price Target to GBX 360

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target (down from GBX 320 ($4.18)) on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 380 ($4.97) price objective on Glencore and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 354.63 ($4.63).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 282.85 ($3.70) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.26. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 268.35 ($3.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 409.80 ($5.35).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

