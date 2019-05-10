Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15,107.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,142,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,136 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.71.

In other Rockwell Automation news, insider Elik I. Fooks sold 5,100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total value of $906,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 9,231 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total value of $1,640,348.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,486.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,384 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,521. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $169.00 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $141.46 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 73.82% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

