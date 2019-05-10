Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.05 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 33.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,703 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,546,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,674,000 after buying an additional 4,055,801 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6,927.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,431,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after buying an additional 13,239,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,823,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,209,000 after buying an additional 442,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 960.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,675,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,652,000 after buying an additional 4,234,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,476,000 after buying an additional 719,385 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

