Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $293,323.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,321.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Michael T. Hagan sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $1,304,499.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 194,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPT opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.77. Liberty Property Trust has a twelve month low of $39.82 and a twelve month high of $50.48.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $156.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This is an increase from Liberty Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 106 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

