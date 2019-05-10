Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 64,527 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (GLDD)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,527 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,980,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,968,000 after acquiring an additional 60,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 303,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,899,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 39,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,899,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 39,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,828,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 205,670 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLDD stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $695.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLDD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

In other news, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $270,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Simonelli sold 11,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $103,122.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,223,675 shares of company stock worth $20,677,329 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

