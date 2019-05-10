BAE Systems plc (BA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 590.33 ($7.71).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised shares of BAE Systems to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 545 ($7.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Jerry DeMuro sold 16,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04), for a total transaction of £75,597.06 ($98,780.95). Also, insider Peter Lynas sold 13,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47), for a total transaction of £66,419.10 ($86,788.32). Insiders bought a total of 90 shares of company stock valued at $44,888 over the last ninety days.

BA stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 469.30 ($6.13). 3,612,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 441.50 ($5.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 680.20 ($8.89).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 0.83%.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

