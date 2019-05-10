BaaSid (BAAS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $124,690.00

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One BaaSid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BaaSid has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. BaaSid has a market cap of $3.81 million and $124,690.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00308032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001478 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00918686 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00139276 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00001081 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,559,600,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

