Baader Bank Analysts Give Compugroup Medical (COP) a €53.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COP. Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.50 ($62.21) price target on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €56.00 ($65.12).

Shares of ETR COP opened at €59.50 ($69.19) on Monday. Compugroup Medical has a 1 year low of €37.64 ($43.77) and a 1 year high of €59.25 ($68.90). The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.11.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

