B. Riley Upgrades Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SBGI. BidaskClub raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.67.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $61.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.56. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $66.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.94 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

In other news, Vice Chairman David B. Amy sold 22,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $845,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Barry Faber sold 16,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $587,155.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,893 shares of company stock worth $6,987,659. Corporate insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.