Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) Announces Earnings Results

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.95. 369,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,437. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.77 million and a PE ratio of -6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 28.09 and a quick ratio of 27.46.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

